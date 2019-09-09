CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clarkston police arrested a 17-year-old at Tucker High School in DeKalb County on Monday in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man.
Police said Ozell Craft, 17, shot and killed 19-year-old Marcus Sims Jr. in the parking lot of Springdale Glen Apartments on Monday morning.
Detectives investigating a homicide at Springdale Glen Apartments in Clarkston. What we know: one person was shot and killed. Working on getting you more info. pic.twitter.com/0psb3EARHT— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) September 9, 2019
Craft allegedly shot Sims multiple times and also pointed a gun at another person who was with Sims. Craft is in police custody and faces murder and aggravated assault charges.
Warrants for Craft show there were four other males with Craft in a vehicle when he was at the apartment complex. Investigators said they have not yet ruled out additional charges for witnesses at the time of the shooting.
Update: Clarkston PD confirm shooting victim at Dekalb apartment complex as Marcus Sims Jr., 19; Suspect Ozell Craft, 17, was arrested at Tucker High Schools & in custody. I’m told the two men knew each other but motive unknown at this time. Will have more details at 4 on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/lX5qcpey2Q— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) September 9, 2019
Sims was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they are still trying to figure out a motive but do know that the two men knew each other. The weapon still has not been found.
Still no word from police about when Craft arrived at Tucker High School but Lt. Harry Hess, of Clarkston Police, said there were no issues in taking Craft into custody at the school.
"There was no incident at the high school. Once we opened that line of communication and we advised them that we were obtaining arrest warrants, they went ahead and isolated the suspect and secured him away from everybody else to reduce any risk to the school," Hess said.
This is the 4th homicide in Clarkston's jurisdiction this year.
