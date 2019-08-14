CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 16-year-old student died at Elite Scholars Academy Tuesday night, according to the Clayton County school district.
A source tells CBS46 that the student was Imani Bell, who was on the basketball team, and she was doing some type of conditioning outside around the time she fell ill.
Firefighters said they arrived at the school around 5:52pm and found the student inside the school unresponsive. While on the way to Southern Regional Medical Center, Bell became stopped breathing. Firefighters administered CPR and Bell did regain a pulse but she eventually pass died.
CBS46 checked with our pinpoint weather team, who said it was 97 degrees outside at that time paramedics were called. It felt like 103 degrees
."It's too hot to be out there," said Luis Hernandez, a father of a student. "I do outside work. We keep it cool with waters and Gatorades and cokes and fluids because it's just too hot."
His daughter tells CBS 46 that a lot of classmates were still trying to process Bell's death.
The school district is being tight-lipped on the circumstances surrounding Bell's death but issued a statement saying in part "our team is working diligently to determine more details relative to this matter."
Superintendent Morecease J. Beasley issued this statement regarding the student's death:
“We are very saddened by the loss of one of our students. The school district is here to support the family of the student and all school staff and student body. Our team is working diligently to determine more details relative to this matter. The district will provide grief counselors to support the family as needed and a crisis team will also be assigned at the school beginning Wednesday to provide support to students and any member of staff or adults in the coming days. Out of respect and privacy for the family, no additional statement will be issued at this time.”
Counselors were available for students to speak with on campus on Wednesday.
