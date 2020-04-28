CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- “How bout this, I’ve said Ni****, I’ll say it plenty of more times, I say it every day of my life,” a white Bowdon High School student said in a video posted to social media.
It’s the second racist video posted by a high school student in Carroll County that has gone viral this month.
“I don’t give a God da** who that offended,” the student said.
“That word shouldn’t be used, period,” said a mother who spoke with CBS46.
She asked that her identity be protected to keep her children safe. The woman said her daughter also attends Bowdon High school and is one of the black students addressed in her classmates Snapchat tirade.
“I was very disappointed,” the mother said.
Two weeks ago a racist TikTok video was posted by two Carrollton High School students. Both students were expelled in less than 24-hours of the video circulating the web.
The mother added that while the two schools are separated by only a 15 minute drive, the way each district handles racial issues is very different.
“Bowdon High tends to allow this stuff to go on and sweep it up under the rug and it’s not fair,” she said.
CBS46 reached out to school officials to learn how they plan to address the incident. The District sent the following statement:
“It is very disappointing that one of our students posted an inappropriate message on Social Media. While the incident occurred off-campus, the student's comments were not acceptable. Carroll County School System has high expectations for student conduct and works diligently to offer inclusive climates within our schools. The district does not condone any behavior that is offensive to anyone.”
The district refused to address any possible punishment the student may or may not receive.
“More kids are going to think it’s okay to say that word and I just feel like it’s going to be fights and it’s just not gonna be a good situation,” added the mother.
