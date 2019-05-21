MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Marietta Police are searching for a missing high school student last seen on April 10 near a library on Roswell street.
The reported missing teenager is 16-year-old Gabrielle Johnson of Marietta. She was last seen wearing a neon yellow shirt and jeans.
Police reported Johnson left her home on Waterman Street by foot.
Johnson’s mother found a note left in her bedroom along with her cellphone the day of her absence. In the note Johnson said she was not going to return home.
According to the officials, Johnson had an appointment with her father at the school the day she went missing.
If you have any information about her whereabouts please call Detective Bollinger with any information: 770-794-2366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.