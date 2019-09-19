DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officials arrested two high school students after they were caught with a handgun on campus on Thursday.
Columbia High School officials searched one student after administrators believed they smelled like marijuana, and that’s when they discovered a loaded handgun, authorities say. The student told officials that the gun belonged to another student.
Dekalb County School District Police officers confiscated the weapon and both students were charged with the possession of a weapon in a school safety zone and possession of a handgun.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
