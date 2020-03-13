FULTON CO., GA (CBS46)—High school students eager to get a job in the electric utility industry just got one step closer to working their dream jobs.
Students at Banneker High School met with Georgia Power representatives to learn about an employment program after the students graduate high school.
The program identifies six to ten students to work as a line workers in the summer and some students may become eligible for an apprentice program at one of four technical schools around the state.
Georgia Power reported line work is in high demand throughout the state.
Since 2019, the line worker program has partnered over 100 candidates with schools or participating expos.
