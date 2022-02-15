ATLANTA (CBS46) — A high-speed chase along Buford Highway ended in the arrest of a man accused of driving under the influence after police clocked him driving over 100 miles per hour.
Last Friday, Atlanta traffic enforcement officers noted a black Mercedes traveling above 90 miles per hour in a 55-mph speed zone of the highway. A laser speed detector confirmed the vehicle was going 97 mph and a traffic stop was initiated.
The vehicle sped off as officers attempted to approach it with an increased speed of over 100 mph, police say.
The chase continued down Pharr Road where the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot towards a parking lot and into a building complex. APD mobile units surrounded the area and the man, later identified as Trayvis Thurman, surrendered.
Thurman was arrested and charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Fleeing/Eluding from Police, and Obstruction and DUI. In the Mercedes, officers recovered two Glock firearms and an open bottle of Tequila.
