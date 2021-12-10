COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Coweta County Sheriff's Department were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday after a traffic stop ended with the vehicle fleeing.
The traffic stop was conducted near the mile marker 56 entrance ramp along I-85 northbound. Just as the Deputy began exiting his patrol car, the vehicle he pulled over sped off.
Reports say the fleeing vehicle reached speeds up to 110 mph before crashing near the I-285 split, at which point a woman, identified as the driver, was ejected from the car and taken to Grady Hospital for treatment. A male passenger was arrested and taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital to obtain medical clearance, and two unrestrained children were found uninjured in the backseat.
Authorities have not released any names at this time amid the ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.