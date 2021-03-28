A high speed chase ended in a crash Sunday evening in Dade County.
The incident started when police attempted to stop a car without a visible tag. The driver failed to stop, according to police, leading the deputy on a high speed chase on Hales Gap. The driver lost control of the car and crashed on a blind hill and curve just before Morganville Ridge.
Police have learned the driver has two outstanding warrants. Both the driver and a passenger were being treated by medical personnel.
