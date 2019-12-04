ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A traffic stop took a turn for the worse when a suspect being pursued by Atlanta Police refused to stop, instead leading police on a deadly high speed chase through southwest Atlanta Wednesday.
Around 2:30 p.m. officers attempted stop a vehicle that had been involved in an armed carjacking and robbery earlier in the morning at a Wells Fargo on Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW. The suspects sped through the intersection of Campbellton Road and Lee Street where they then collided into a black vehicle.
The occupants of the second vehicle were both killed at the scene.
Atlanta Police say the other vehicles that were at the scene suffered minor injuries.
The two suspects in the stolen Jeep attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended by police at the scene. Officers say a handgun was found on the passenger.
Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. At this time the accident remains under investigation by Georgia State Patrol and local authorities. Charges are pending.
