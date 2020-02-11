BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) - Cameras will be installed in school zones to capture speeders. It is an effort to help a DeKalb County community protect its students.
Brookhaven police conducted a study of traffic volume and speeders in school zones during school hours, in response to residents’ concerns. In just three school zones, more than 3,000 vehicles were found to be speeding at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit. The study was completed in a single day.
The Brookhaven City Council unanimously approved a contract with RedSpeed for automated speed enforcement in school zones with automated speed detection cameras at its regular business meeting on Tuesday.
“We studied several school zones and found that speeding during school hours is an exceptional problem, threatening the safety of our most vulnerable pedestrians, said Deputy Police Chief Brandon Gurley. “The scope of the problem far exceeds what traditional traffic enforcement can meaningfully address.”
On August 27, 2019, Brookhaven Police authorized a study, which counted cars and measured speeds in three school zones, keeping track of the vehicles that exceed 10 miles an hour over the limit. On that day there were 399 speeders in front of Montgomery Elementary School, and 467 at St. Martin’s School. In front of Cross Keys High School 2,230 speeders passed by before the afternoon rush hour.
When the program is implemented warning signs will be placed on each end of the school zone by the vendor, and only warnings will be issued for the first 30 days. After that a sworn Brookhaven police officer will review every citation prior to issuance. School zone fines will be set at $75 for the first violation and $125 for second during the same calendar year.
In addition, real-time alerts will be integrated into Brookhaven’s existing License Plate Reader (LPR) platform to identify sex-offenders, protective orders and wanted persons for increased safety in school zones.
Under the no-cost agreement with RedSpeed, the vendor will provide the automated cameras and software, maintenance, signage and will create and maintain the citation website and mailing processes.
RedSpeed will retain 35% of fines, with the remaining 65% going to Brookhaven’s 911 Fund.
