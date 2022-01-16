ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) — Sunday's winter storm is wreaking havoc across much of North Georgia.
In Roswell, the city's communication director tells CBS46 they noticed the tree down around 5:45 a.m. They say they are unsure exactly when the tree fell. Thankfully, there were no injuries.
Crews are on scene actively clearing the debris.
Crews are removing the tree here this morning at Roswell City Hall as snow continues to fall @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/eHh6SpoOOw— Mary Eliza Smith (@MarySmithNews) January 16, 2022
CBS46 reporter Mary Smith is live on scene and will bring us updates throughout the day as this story progresses.
