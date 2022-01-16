ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) — Sunday's winter storm is wreaking havoc across much of North Georgia.

In Roswell, the city's communication director tells CBS46 they noticed the tree down around 5:45 a.m. They say they are unsure exactly when the tree fell. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Crews are on scene actively clearing the debris.

CBS46 reporter Mary Smith is live on scene and will bring us updates throughout the day as this story progresses.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.