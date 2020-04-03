ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn, the highest ranking African-American in Congress, has a possible candidate for Vice President of the United States for Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.
Clyburn, who also serves as House Majority Whip, talked with the London-based newspaper" Financial Times" last week and was asked if he thought Georgia's Stacey Abrams would be a good pick as a running mate for the Democratic ticket.
Clybrun told reporter Demetri Sevastopulo that he doubts it will be Abrams because of her lack of experience but he does want to see an African-American woman on the ticket. The name he mentioned was Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
"There is a young lady right there in Georgia who I think would make a tremendous VP candidate and that's the mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms." Clyburn told Financial Times.
He also says a sleeper in the race is Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to Barack Obama. He also says Kamala Harris is under consideration.
We'll have to wait a while because the Democratic National Convention has been pushed back to the week of August 17 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Democratic National Convention Committee.
The convention was scheduled to take place the week of July 13 and has been pushed back as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise across the United States.
