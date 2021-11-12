ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Health experts are warning parents to make sure children are up to date on their measles vaccine. The highly-contagious virus is once again a global threat.
It is so much of a threat, the World Health Organization says conditions are ripe for a measles outbreak, and this could be the calm before the storm.
The CDC estimates the measles vaccine prevents more than 30-million deaths each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.