CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fatal pedestrian accident caused a highway in Clayton County to shut down late Monday night.
The Clayton County Police Department is investigating an accident on Highway 85 near Lakeview Drive in Riverdale.
Police told CBS46 the driver struck a female crossing the road. The driver remained at the scene. The victim later died at the hospital, according to police. They would not give the age of the victim, only saying she was a juvenile.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates on this incident.
