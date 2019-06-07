DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Wild video that was posted to Facebook on June 1 has been shared nearly 12,000 times. It showed people in several cars on I-20 near Panola Road shooting water guns across three lanes of traffic.
CBS46 reporter Vince Sims showed people the video to get their thoughts on it. Some people think it's fine.
“It’s better than the real guns,” driver Kayla Seals said. “So I’d rather do a water gun fight with you than a gun fight.”
“It’s better water guns that real guns,” driver Kelvin Finch said. “That’s how I look at it. Traffic is moving slow, but you got to pay attention to the road at the same time. As long as it ain’t the driver it’s okay right?”
Wrong. Georgia State Patrol told CBS46 a number of violations are happening in this video including no seatbelts, possible obstruction of drivers view, and even a distracted driver shooting a water gun.
Other drivers agree this is dangerous.
“No not on the interstate,” Seals said. “No because I almost lost my uncle on the interstate so it’s not that smart. Maybe in the park would be better.”
When Atlanta police recently had to deal with a "Guns down, water guns up" themed party in a park, it quickly grew to more than 500 people. Police then had to shut it down.
“Mostly is the case in these cases we have unintended consequences,” Deputy Chief of field operations Jeff Glazier said. “And once it starts out as fun, then it turns into recklessness, and then it gets dangerous, and then we have to step in and shut it down.”
Georgia state police said even though it happened in slow moving traffic even a slow speed impact can cause physical harm. They also wouldn't want to see this escalate to road rage in Atlanta's already hectic traffic.
“It’s not fun because someone might think it’s really a gun,” driver Rose Handley said.
