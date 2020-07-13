STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A hiker is recovering after falling Sunday during a hike at Stone Mountain Park.
Dekalb County Fire Rescue said the hiker fell about 20 feet and was unable to get off the mountain.
Rescuers set up a rope system and were able to free up the hiker within a short time, DCFR said.
DCFR posted the rescue to Twitter, and said it went smoothly.
