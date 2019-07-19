ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a room of dignitaries and civil rights leaders, Hillary Clinton addressed attendees at the 61st National Convention of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).
She was being honored with the SCLC’s “Realizing The Dream Award” at the convention’s women empowerment luncheon Friday at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Atlanta.
In her acceptance speech, Clinton admonished President Trump for tweeting that four minority congresswomen needed to go back where they came from.
“Just this week we saw the president use his bully pulpit to pit Americans against one another sending racist tweets meant to demean not only members of Congress, but all people of color, all women and all immigrants,” said Clinton during her speech. “We are better than this, but we better start proving it and not just saying it,” she added.
She encouraged the audience to express their concerns at the polls.
“That can’t be a battle that is just fought out on Twitter,” the former U.S. Secretary of State said. “That has to be a battle fought out at the ballot box which is the only place that matters.”
U.S. Congresswoman Lucy McBath also shared the stage with Clinton at the event that was moderated by CBS46’s Rashad Richey.
SCLC Leadership tells CBS46 that the organization invited all Democratic Presidential candidates to attend the convention, which focused on affordable housing for America’s working poor, but none of the candidates appeared.
“We don’t endorse candidates,” said Dr. Charles Steele, Jr., the president and CEO of The SCLC. “Every candidate that's running, we reached out to them. They don’t care about poor folks. We didn't badger them. We didn't force them to come. We invited them, but none other than former Secretary Hillary Clinton is the one who is going to be recipient of our reward came,” Steele went on.
Steele told CBS46 that the disenfranchised can’t wait for politics to “free” them, that they must make their issues top of mind for candidates.
“You have to make people in the system do what is right,” Steele told CBS46.
Some saw the candidate’s absence as a missed opportunity to show early attention to minority and disenfranchised voting groups.
“I think a total missed opportunity in not appearing and showing some respect, if nothing else, for the legacy that Martin Luther King left and those that have gone on and that came through SCLC,” said Elizabeth Omilami, a civil rights activist and the leader of Hosea Helps. “They are the reason they can run for office today,” added the daughter of the late civil rights activist and SCLC leader Hosea Williams.
Meanwhile Clinton said the group must do a better job of engaging young people in the causes of the SCLC. She applauded the group for continuing the long and seemingly repetitive fight for equality and social justice
“The SCLC has to be a north star in the continuing struggle for freedom and justice and equality,” Clinton said.
