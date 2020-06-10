ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hillary Clinton took to Twitter Wednesday morning to call out officials on what many are calling voter suppression issues in Georgia.
Multiple voters were met with a litany of problems at polling locations across metro Atlanta on Election Day, including long wait times, a lack of voting machines or voting machines that were not operating properly.
"Voter suppression is a threat to our democracy," the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said.
Wait times dragged on up to four hours Tuesday morning and early afternoon – leaving many voters to face the decision of waiting for an indefinite amount of time to cast their ballot or giving up their right to vote altogether.
