HIRAM, Ga. (CBS46) -- Louise Dorsey says her entire holiday season has been ruined by a hit-and-run driver that left her wheelchair bound.
Adding insult to injury, Dorsey is angry that police have not charged the driver who struck her with his car. She went to the Hobby Lobby in Hiram to pick up Christmas tree ornaments the day before Thanksgiving. She says when she left the store she and a parked driver saw each other. She says he then proceeded to back out of his parking space and ran over her.
“He was looking at me. He knew very well he hit me,” Dorsey said. “I was scared to death and I was hurting so bad. It’s the worst pain I ever had in my life.”
Dorsey told CBS46 that the male driver was driving a black 2013 Mitsubishi. She said after the man knocked her to the ground with his vehicle, he ran over her leg before driving off.
Another driver nearby just happened to have a dash camera which captured some of the accident. Dorsey can be seen being struck by the car, falling to the ground and screaming out in pain.
“It was a flat out hit and run,” Dorsey told CBS46. “He left me. He just left me on the ground. He needs to be charged for what he done to me. He just left me laying there,” Dorsey said.
Dorsey was rushed to the hospital with an injured hip and an arm broken in two places. She's spent the last month in the hospital and rehab.
“They had to put a steal rod in my hip, and I was bruised,” Dorsey said. “I was black all the way down--and my feet, I was solid bruised.”
Dorsey and her adult son Scott have been asking Hiram police to press charges to no avail—Dorsey said police are not charging the driver.
“They say he is an older men, he’s 61, that he just nudged me and that he apologized [to the officers],” Dorsey said. “So, they choose not to charge them. I have called them from rehab and no one will return my call,”Dorsey added saying police have yet to interview her about the accident and have not returned several calls.
Friday afternoon, Hiram Police said that their decision not to charge the driver boiled down to a lack of intent by the driver to hit Dorsey.
“At the time, he did not know that he had struck anyone,” said Sgt. Edwin Ivey who is not investigating the case. “They reasonably believed that he did not know that he had struck anyone, so, there was no intent to strike her, there was no shown negligence to strike her. There was no probable to show that a “hit and run” had occurred,” Ivey said.
Dorsey has more medical procedures in the coming weeks. She says she just wants justice and medical help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.