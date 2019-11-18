ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Transitioning from the military can be difficult but one metro Atlanta non profit is working to make things easier.
“The first thing we want to do is insure that you have a solid resume” said a Hire Heroes transitioning specialist. The employee spends his day working with veterans as they move from active duty to civilian life.
“Veterans indicate that employment services are the number one thing that they need when they get out. Many people who’ve been in the military have likely never gone through a job interview. They have never applied for a job, so they just need someone to coach them and walk them through that process," said Hire Heroes representative Cheryl Ewell.
The non-profit provides one-on-one help to about 400 vets each week. So far they have helped 38,000 veteran find jobs.
Romaine Bird is one of them.
“I actually came through this same program. I was kinda confused as to what I wanted to do after retirement, the unknown of where you’re going to work, what you’re going to do to provide for your family and this program takes some of the burden off that process” said Bird.
Bird says his transition specialist helped him with every aspect of the employment process from start to finish, but limited resources has created a wait list for veterans needing help.
“The reason we can only take in so many peoples is because of funding. It takes money to provide a person to help our clients, so every dollar that we get helps us serve more people” said Ewell.
To help bring in funds, Hire Heroes is participating in Regions Bank’s “What a Difference a Day Makes” contest.
“Our company leadership believes in order to be successful we have to be able to give back in a meaningful way. Fortunately every non-profit will get a gift from Regions but we‘ll have only one grand prize."
That grand prize includes volunteers to help the organization for a day and $5000.
“For every client we help it cost about $1,000 and so with that $5,000 we will be able to help about five veterans through our program find a civilian job.
Currently Hire Heroes is in 12th place. To vote for Hire Heroes, visit www.doingmoretoday.com.
