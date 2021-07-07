Atlanta Fire Rescue

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Crews battled a fire at the previously burned Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, the flames were seen billowing through the roof of the building when crews arrived to the scene. 

At this time all eastbound lanes of Ponce de Leon is blocked at Penn Ave. 

The fire was extinguished around 5:07 p.m. No reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown, authorities CBS46 News. 

Back in February, firefighters battled a massive blaze at the same location. After an investigation, authorities believed the fire was intentionally set on the exterior of the building.

This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for details. 

