Wednesday, one of the oldest churches in Atlanta, Atlanta First United Methodist, finally found a partner to support their mission to bring more affordable housing to the metro area. This new idea to bring affordable housing to their neighborhood, started with the pastor, but it caught the eye of a developer from the Evergreen Real Estate for-profit group.
“There are two properties we are thinking about.” Evergreen Real Estate Director of Development, David Block said while sharing photographs of the new property project with CBS46.
Evergreen Real Estate and Atlanta First United Methodist Church are now working together to help transform the lives of their Atlanta neighbors who make under $43,000 a year.
“There’s a lot of homeless out here that can’t afford the rent,” a community member in the church area said.
“We think that one of the towers will be for families and one of them will be for seniors,” Block said. “So a total of 300 units 80 percent affordable housing."
The church said it is going to open these new doors by renovating a neighboring parking lot and it unused buildings. They also plan to expand the day school and add a new parking garage, according to Block. He said once the City of Atlanta approves the project, his for-profit team has agreed to gather up $110 million in funding with help from the state and other private investors who also believe in the churches vision for a better tomorrow.
Atlanta First United Methodist Church Pastor, Jasmine R. Smothers shared the following statement with CBS46 News:
“We are thrilled to partner with Evergreen Real Estate Group to bring affordable and attainable housing to Downtown Atlanta. Atlanta First UMC has been and continues to be dedicated to the welfare of Atlanta. We wanted to do our part to help with the housing crisis and God is bringing the vision to fruition. While we are in the very beginning stages, we look forward to the evolution and completion of this project as we continue of mission of transforming lives.”
They did not provide a timeline, but they are hoping to break ground in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.