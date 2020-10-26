ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgians continue to shatter voting records during the final 5 days of early voting before election day.
As of Noon Monday, more than 2.8 million Georgians cast their ballots since polls opened October 12. Nearly 1.8 million of those ballots were cast in-person, another 960 thousand were by mail, crushing the amount of votes cast by this time in 2016.
According to the Secretary of State's office, this is a 107% increase in the total ballots ever seen cast in Georgia.
Secretary of State Brad Raffenspergers said in a press conference Monday morning, he’s asked counties to increase the number of voting locations.
Raffensperger said he believes the state will see around 5 million voters in total.
He also asked for every voter to cast their ballots safely.
“We are encouraging you as a voter to wear a mask. If you are invincible and you don’t think you’ll ever get COVID-19, would you still please wear a mask because many of our poll workers are not invincible but they’re coming out because they understand how important it is to make sure your vote does count." he said.
Raffensperger reiterated extra cleaning protocols at polling location are causing small delays but said his office addressed the issues that were causing major delays in week one of early voting.
He added he believes the state will see another 300 thousand voters by the end of this week.
For the latest early voting numbers, click here.
