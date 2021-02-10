Just about everyone in Atlanta has a story about the Krispy Kreme on Ponce De Leon Avenue.
“It’s very historic,” said customer John Bunn. “People come in just to get a cup of coffee and just to say that they’ve been in there before.”
The iconic midtown restaurant, first opened in 1965, has been serving up those famous glazed donuts ever since. But on Wednesday, the 24/7 restaurant abruptly closed after flames tore through the historic building early in the morning.
“Once they mentioned Krispy Kreme, there’s no doubt about where the location is,” said Atlanta Fire Rescue Sgt. Cortez Stafford. “Our firefighters got here within a few minutes.”
When firefighters arrived, the fire had already engulfed the building. Flames could be seen from a distance and smoke filled the air. As the sun rose, the extent of the damage was unveiled, nearly a total loss.
“The roof was on fire,” said James Dixon, who works nearby. “They were trying to get it out. They had the water hose and everything.”
Mostly everything inside the building is now charred. Wires are hanging from the ceiling, glass is shattered, and furniture is scorched. All that’s left is a red Krispy Kreme t-shirt hanging on a wall.
“It’s a bummer anytime you lose any historic landmarks such as this one, and even our firefighters come here,” said Sgt. Stafford. “I know a lot of police officers come here as well.”
Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neil bought the location in 2016. On Instagram, he posted in part, “We will be back stronger than ever.”
“There’s going to be a lot of people who are going to have to find another source of caffeine and carbs in the morning, which I think we all probably need,” said nearby resident Dan Weiskopf.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said no customers were at the restaurant when the fire broke out. All employees made it out of the building safely. Krispy Kreme said it will pay employees of the scorched location until it can transfer them to other stores.
