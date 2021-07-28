Historic Krispy Kreme to be demolished after second fire this year

ATLANTA (CBS46) — An Atlanta landmark is expected to be demolished after it caught fire twice in 2021.
A demolition permit has been filed for the Krispy Kreme in Midtown, and a redevelopment permit has also been filed.
"That smell of those Krispy Kremes just waffling through the air of the whole area," said resident Carol Baird. Baird says she has fond, sugar-coated memories of the popular hotspot dating back to the 1960's.
She'd buy a dozen gooey, glazed donuts for under a dollar, then flip them for a profit.
"I remember coming down here when the sun's just coming up on a Saturday morning, going to the back door and we'd load two to three hundred boxes of donuts in the back of the car and then we'd take them down to shopping centers and sell them. That's how we made money," Baird recounted.
"It was like heaven because it not only tasted good but it meant money," she laughed.
But now, the smell of suspicion fills the air surrounding the once glazed, then blazed, now razed business.
The first fire, investigators ruled an arson, the second is still under investigation because of suspicious circumstances including a secure, fenced-in site with all utilities turned off.
"It's a shame it happened because it's nice to have an old landmark you can remember," Baird said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.