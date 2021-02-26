The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a person of interest in the Krispy Kreme fire investigation.
On February 10, crew members battled a massive blaze at the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta.
After further investigation, authorities believe the fire to be the result of arson, and that the fire was intentionally set on the exterior of the building.
The suspect was described wearing all black.
There is a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.
