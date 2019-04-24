COBB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Every Cobb County teacher, custodian, bus driver, food service worker, and substitute teacher will see more money in their paychecks in the new budget proposal.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale released his proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year. It includes what he calls historic raises. Non-temporary staff would see their pay go up between 8 and 12.6%.
The Cobb Board of Education will review the budget and vote on it in May. If they approve it, the raise would go into effect July 1.
