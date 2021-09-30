ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is looking for individuals they say damaged a statue at the historic downtown Newnan courthouse.
The incident happened on the evening of Sept. 17. The Sheriff's Office says the vandals also took a part of the statue.
They are asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Stacy Beckom at 770-253-1502 or send an email to sbeckom@coweta.ga.us.
