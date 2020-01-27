ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There's some new hope for a historic part of Atlanta that’s seen its share of crime, poverty and blight.
Developers just released new renderings of what The Mall West End will look like when they're finished. It's located at Oak and Lee streets in southwest Atlanta.
The $400 million re-development will be made up of mixed-income housing, retail, office space and a hotel.
Atlanta BeltLine creator Ryan Gravel and venture capitalist Donray Von are the developers from Elevator City Partners. They’re also launching a $15 million fund to address displacement and support businesses owned by people of color.
“We're going to be very intentional about the stores that are in the mall now and how they can participate and transition into the future development," said Gravel.
They're also partnering with nearby historically black colleges and universities like Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College.
“We're creating pipelines of talent coming out of the schools and we're connecting them with companies that are looking to diversify their workforce," Gravel said.
Von is excited about the future of the West End; it’s the same community he grew up in.
“The problem with development as a whole, is that we as people don't see ourselves in it, so we are fearful of it because historically we're not included. What the community will see is a larger pie with them being included in the economics of that pie,” Von said.
Construction might start at the end of 2020 and it's supposed to be a 5 to 10 year build-out.
