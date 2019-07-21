ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Towering above Auburn Avenue in one of Atlanta’s most historic districts, the Wheat Street Baptist Church has welcomed families for the last 150 years.
Sunday, the church celebrated its sesquicentennial anniversary.
The Fulton County Commission declared Sunday “The Historic Wheat Street Baptist Church Appreciation Day” in Atlanta.
Jimmy Hodges and his family have been in the church for several decades.
“I remember being baptized in the church by Pastor William Holmes Borders, Sr., our 5th pastor,” said Hodges, the chair of the deacon board at Wheat Street Baptist.
Wheat Street was established after the Civil War in 1869, after their parent church Friendship Baptist Church.
“We got permission to start a church on this side [of Atlanta], but it was very difficult socially, and also dealing with being considered second-class citizens,” Hodges told CBS46. “So, we had to really depend on the Black church, as most southerners can remember in history, we had to depend on the Black church to give us comfort and confidence to move past segregation and slavery,” Hodges went on.
After being destroyed by fire in the early 20th century, the church began to grow and later become one of the first churches to have its own credit union.
“We were in the 70s, the largest black church in the south,” said Pastor Dr. Ralph Watkins. “We are now a church in the time for resurrection and revival,” he continued.
Wheat Street leaders are working to re-open their low-income housing complex, Wheat Street Gardens. They also built the current high rises for seniors, the Wheat Street Towers, which recently underwent a nearly $30 million renovation.
“We feel that historically, we have empowered our people,” Watkins told CBS46. “Our three ‘E’’s are education, empowerment and entrepreneurship. We have built Wheat Street Towers. We are now rebuilding
Wheat Street Gardens. We’ve had financial institutions and educational institutions.”
With a strong legacy behind them, and a resolve to continue into the future leaders at the church say they are committed to their mission to serve others, from their national historic site nestled in the heart of Atlanta.
“We must still be in this city,” Watkins said. “We are the church in the heart of Atlanta and with Atlanta in our hearts. Love, we make a real difference in the lives of real people . We’ve done it, we’re doing it and we will continue to do it.”
