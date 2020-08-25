Hurricane Laura poses a major threat to the Gulf coast of Texas and Louisiana in the middle of this week. The storm is over very warm water in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and there is little in its way to prevent it from strengthening into a large, powerful storm in the next 24-36 hours.
The storm will steadily move across the warm Gulf of Mexico without much wind shear at upper levels of the atmosphere. Wind shear inhibits tropical cyclone development, and, as we saw with Marco, can tear storms apart if its strong enough. Laura will not be battling that as it moves west-northwest steadily towards the Texas and/or Louisiana coast.
The projected track for Hurricane Laura includes a possible landfall from Galveston to central Louisiana. These are areas that have been hit very hard by storms before, and some of the more notable hurricanes in the past 50 years bear resemblance to Laura's projected strength and track.
Hurricane Audrey - June 1957
Hurricane Laura is expected to turn north around the time it makes landfall Wednesday night. Hurricane Audrey in June of 1957 was already moving north when it made landfall on the Texas-Louisiana border with 125 mph winds. The early-season storm, tied with Alex (2010) for the strongest June hurricane on record, killed more than 400 people as it tore through northeast Texas and western Louisiana. Audrey may be a good comparison for Laura if the 2020 storm is a category 3-4 turning north as it makes landfall. Hopefully, given the advanced warning, more people will flee the path of the storm to safety than did in 1957.
Hurricane Rita - September 2005
Hurricane Rita was another in the litany of major hurricanes in the epic 2005 season. The storm threatened New Orleans just a few weeks after Katrina ravaged The Big Easy. Rita was a category 5 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before weakening to a still very strong Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds when it made landfall in far southwest Louisiana. The storm caused $8 billion in damage in Louisiana alone. It caused tremendous damage in Port Arthur, Beaumont and Orange, Texas.
Unfortunately, if Laura capitalizes on the favorable conditions for strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico, it could become a monster like Rita was at landfall, and cause similar damage.
Hurricane Ike - September 2008
Hurricane Ike was a devastating storm for the Galveston/Houston area. The tremendous storm surge topped the 17 foot high sea wall in Galveston and led to extensive flooding near Galveston Bay. Many houses near the coast were washed away. The storm damage extended well inland into Houston where windows were blown out of skyscrapers during the height of the storm.
Ike's path represents a worst-case scenario for Laura based on the number of people it would impact. Ike still stands as the ninth most costly U.S. natural disaster (sixth costliest hurricane) and it was a 110 mph category 2 storm. Laura has the potential to be at least that strong, and if it takes the low road to the southern end of its forecast cone, then it will hit the Galveston/Houston area extremely hard.
Hurricane Harvey not a good comparison
The term "Hurricane Harvey" was trending online on Tuesday because of people comparing Laura's potential to Hurricane Harvey. That devastating storm in 2017 is not a good comparison to Hurricane Laura. Harvey moved inland south of Houston, stalled over the city, then moved back into the Gulf of Mexico before exiting. Harvey's legacy is the biblical flooding due to several feet of rain over a few day period. Laura will not stall and is projected to take a different track than Harvey did as it approaches the coast. Peak rain totals from Laura will likely cause flooding, but they will not approach the 40-50" from Harvey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.