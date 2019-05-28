CLAYTON, COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a crowded Clayton County courtroom, 21-year-old Hannah Payne fought back tears. Prosecutors say she shot and killed 62-year-old Kenneth Herring after he left the scene of a car accident earlier this month.
“It reminded me of a law enforcement officer,” said a Clayton County Police Officer.
Prosecutors painted Payne as a wannabe cop who chased Herring down and boxed him in while on the phone with 911.
“In the background you could hear her say get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the f***ing car. And then it’s kind of silent and she returns to the phone and says he just shot himself with my gun,” said a Clayton County Police Officer.
The defense argued there is no clear evidence that Payne pulled the trigger and she should not be charged with murder.
“Mrs. Payne has a different version than the witnesses. The witnesses were not at the proper angle to see what was going on,” Payne’s attorney said.
Nonetheless, the incident has ignited a racial firestorm. The National Justice Action Center referring to Payne as the female George Zimmerman. On the contrary, a white supremacist group called the Road to Power made racist robocalls in the area claiming that Payne should not be the one cast as a criminal. The call said, “In fact, it was the negro. Negros aren’t American. They aren’t even fully human. Time to send them all to Africa.”
As for Herring’s widow, the only thing she truly cares about is justice for her husband.
“Everything points to her. She was the one following the man a whole mile and then shot him,” Herring’s widow said.
