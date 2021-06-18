DORALVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A construction worker died Friday morning when he was struck by a passing car whose driver left the scene, investigators said.
It happened on Buford Highway near Oakmont Avenue in Doraville.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a green Kia Sol was traveling northbound on Buford Highway in a construction zone.
A C.W. Matthews employee was standing on the right shoulder of the roadway speaking to the driver of a dump truck, police said, when the driver of the Kia failed to maintain the vehicle's lane of travel and struck the worker, killing him.
The driver of the Kia Sol did not stop.
Fellow construction worker Michael Cole had just left the site. He returned when he learned about the accident.
“He was just one of the nicest guys," Cole told CBS46. "I’ve worked many different sites with him, and every time you get to the site, he was always very friendly, talked to you about his grandkids, stuff like that.”
Cole said the victim was a proponent of safety.
"He’s always trying to tell you to be safe," Cole said. "He just told a driver before he pulled off to be safe, and two seconds after, he got hit.”
Investigators said authorities in Union City have located a Kia matching the description of the one that struck the worker.
This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest updates.
