DULUTH, GA (CBS46) The man responsible for a fatal hit and run in Gwinnett County is now behind bars.
Police say Arroyo Burgos was behind the wheel on Peachtree Industrial Blvd near Howell Ferry Road on Monday when he struck a pedestrian. Nearby surveillance footage to determine the vehicle and license plate. On Tuesday, police located Burgos and the vehicle. During questioning he admitted to fatally striking the victim who has not yet been identified.
Burgos is charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run failure to report, duty to report accident resulting in death, driving without a license and driving too fast for conditions.
The victim is described as a white male, between 5'8 to 5'10", between the ages of 45-55 with short light brown hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes. Anyone with information regarding the victim's identity is asked to contact Duluth Police at 770-476-4151.
