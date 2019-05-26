CUMMING, Ga (CBS46) -- The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is looking for a hit and run driver they say took off from a deadly wreck, leaving his or her motorcycle behind.
The accident happened around 3:45 Sunday morning in the 1000-block of Dahlonega Highway.
Deputies say that a pedestrian was hit and killed. Twenty-seven-year-old Jose D. Ramirez Labra died at the scene.
They found a damaged black and green Kawasaki ZX1000 motorcycle on the side of the road. They didn't find its driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (770) 781-3087.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.