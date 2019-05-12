COBB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- A hit-and-run suspect turned himself into police Saturday and bonded out of of jail Sunday.
Police say 59-year-old Rodriguez Lazaro was behind the wheel that hit Eight-year-old Eesah Johnson on Monday. It happened on Olive Springs Road in Marietta.
Saturday, Lazaro of Lithia Springs turned himself into police. He is charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury. That is a felony charge.
Lazaro posted a $25,000 bond.
Eesah's family tells CBS46 News that the little boy is still in a coma at Scottish Rite Hospital.
Previous story: 8-year-old Eesah Johnson remains in coma after hit and run
