COBB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- An 8-year-old boy seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident last week in Cobb County is showing signs of improvement.
Eesah Johnson's grandmother tells CBS46 News that the little boy is out of a coma, but still under sedation.
She says he had surgery on his arm and leg Monday and it went well.
The man charged in the case, 59-year-old Lazaro Rodriguez, turned himself into police over the weekend. He is out on bond.
Previous story: Hit-and-run suspect turns himself into police
