Hit & run driver arrested for running over teen

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver is behind bars Monday night after an investigation determined he struck a pedestrian and left the scene.
Detectives accuse Tracy Lee Wilson of Ellijay of hitting Sarahfina Okole, 18, on Highway 92 and Sharon Way around 6:50 Monday morning. Woodstock Police worked with the Cherokee County Multi-Agency Crash Investigation Unit to locate the 47-year-old driver at a local business and later arrested him.
Okole later died at a local hospital, according to Woodstock Police. Wilson was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Attention Center with an $8,450 bond. The incident remains under investigation.
