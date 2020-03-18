MONROE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sixteen employees of the Hitachi plant in Monroe are currently under self-quarantine after coming in contact with an employee who tested positive for coronavirus.
Plant officials were notified earlier this week an employee, who was out sick, tested positive for the virus. The 16 exposed employees have been placed on paid leave.
A professional cleaning company was brought in to sanitize key traffic areas of the plant. The company's medical staff is conducting follow-ups with the impacted employees.
