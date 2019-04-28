SANDY SPRINGS, Ga (CBS46) -- Hundreds laced up their sneakers and hit the pavement Sunday in Sandy Springs, to take part in the 25th annual Lauren’s Run.
Janis Zagoria says the run is in memory of her daughter who she lost 28 years ago, when Lauren was just two-years-old.
She told CBS46 the search to find a cure is vital. “Runs like this are so important because we need to continue to raise funds and raise awareness of children’s cancers. There’s been a lot of progress over the years but there’s so much further to go.”
The run has raised more than $4 million for pediatric cancer research. The money raised goes to the Atlanta-based non-profit, CURE Childhood Cancer.
CURE not only helps fund research, it also provides support to cancer patients and their families.
Les Morgan ran Sunday in honor of his son, Ryan.
“We lost Ryan in 2009,” Morgan said. “CURE helped us out for years and years that he was sick. I just hope that everybody is picked up and has a great sense that we’re all here for a good time and a good cause – to cure childhood cancer.”
