DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Stone Mountain homeowner, Monique McDaniel, says her HOA — The Southland Owners Association — is abusing its power and putting her through blatant financial abuse.
McDaniel says she’s being intimidated into paying a debt, that she says she doesn’t owe, in order to avoid her property being foreclosed upon.
“They still want to hold me responsible for their filing a frivolous lawsuit against me, one that had no merit,” said McDaniel.
McDaniel has lived in her home in The Southlands Subdivision in Stone Mountain, for roughly 23 years, she says she’s paid her nearly $200 bi-annual HOA fees on time.
“They filed a foreclosure of lien against my property in March without giving me notice that they were of the opinion that I owed delinquent homeowner association dues,” McDaniel said. “They had not given me credit for many of my HOA dues I have paid in the last two years.”
In the DeKalb County Superior Court’s mandated mediation meeting held in September, she was able to prove she’s made all payments as due.
“I have copies of each and every check to them that they have timely endorsed,” McDaniel added.
But, instead of dropping the lawsuit, they’re demanding she pay a minimum of $3,000 for their attorney fees and court costs.
“It’s been draining financially, emotionally, psychologically,” said McDaniel.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the HOA multiple times via email and phone for comment, but never heard back. She also reached out to their attorney but didn’t hear back from him either.
McDaniel feels that as a result of their fraudulent lawsuit against her, she’s being intimidated into paying a debt she doesn’t owe.
“I’m still being expected, intimidated into paying attorney fees and court costs in order for them to drop their foreclosure lien lawsuit against me,” added McDaniel.
Had they informed her she was delinquent, she says she could have produced her checks and they wouldn’t be in this situation.
“It’s been devastating,” McDaniel said.
