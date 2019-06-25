COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Mableton, Georgia, veteran wants to fly two flags outside his home, but is getting push back from his HOA. Now, he’s calling it anti-military and anti-American.
“I think it’s ridiculous it’s even a rule,” said Gene Kirschbaum.
Thirteen years, that’s how long Gene Kirschbaum has lived in his neighborhood. It’s also the same amount of time he’s flown his American and army flags out front.
“I’m really proud to have the opportunity to have served the country in the way that I have, and if I could do it all over again, I’d do the same thing,” Kirschbaum added.
But last Thursday, Kirschbaum received a letter from the Community Management Associates Manager/Agent for the Ridge at Vinings Estates Townhome Association.
“Stating that I can only fly one flag because of the covenants of the association,” Kirschbaum said.
He says the ridge at Vinings Estates HOA has a few new board members and believes that has something to do with the notice.
“Nobody has ever mentioned it or anything before, but now, to me it comes across as anti-military, anti-American,” added Kirschbaum, “I can’t think of any reason why that would bother somebody.”
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the HOA board President and she said:
“The Ridge HOA has not formally requested or pursued removal of Mr. Kirschbaum’s flag(s). Mr. Kirschbaum inadvertently recently received an email/letter from the neighborhood’s management company which was not approved by the full board of directors prior to its distribution. On behalf of the neighborhood, we are sorry for any misunderstanding this may have caused.”
Kirschbaum said maybe it’s time to make some changes to the dated neighborhood covenant.
“Maybe we need to look at them, review them, update them, that type of things,” said Kirschbaum.
