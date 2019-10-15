NORTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) – A homeowner is at odds with his homeowner’s association after he was asked to take down his Halloween decorations. The HOA claims the “mooning pumpkin man” – which appears bent over with its pants partially pulled down, “mooning” drivers as they pass by – is distasteful.
The homeowner, Mike O'Neill, covered part of the decoration with a sign to censor it in a humorous manner until he had time to re-arrange it. But, the HOA refuses to turn the other cheek. They say new neighbors with small children are finding it offensive.
"It was suppose to break up the monotony of life, just make people laugh and have a little fun," O'Neill said. The "mooning pumpkin man" tradition dates back to 2008, so O'Neill was surprised at the amount of backlash he received in roughly 24 hours.
A “mooning pumpkin man” becomes the butt of a neighborhood joke. Why the HOA won’t turn the other cheek & how YOU can play a part in this pumpkin’s future at 4&5pm on @cbs46. I’ll tell you LIVE how to get involved in the pun! 🎃 #HalloweenWars #Halloween #pumpkin #HOA pic.twitter.com/HYvb0nNlyZ— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) October 15, 2019
O'Neill's new sign is a bit tongue-n-cheek and references the censorship battle. CBS46’s Brittany Edney has the story with the new version of the display tonight at 4 and 5 p.m.
