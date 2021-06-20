MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- I-75N at Roswell Road will be closed for the next several hours due to a traffic incident.
The Marietta Police Department says a hole in the overpass has closed the No. 3 lane from the left wall and will require a detour of traffic for the next 5-8 hours, or longer.
You are asked to avoid the area and use North or South Marietta Pkwy. (120) as an alternate route to avoid significant delays.
CBS46 will continue to update this story once lanes are reopened.
