ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you love holiday music and Christmas carols, this is the list for you.
Home Alone in Concert with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
- When: Nov. 26-28
- Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE
- What: Beloved Christmas comedy accompanied by a live score performance from the orchestra
- Cost: Start at $69.50
Joy to the World from Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
- When: 7 p.m. Nov. 29
- Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE
- What: Festive performance featuring special guests and Georgia State University Singers.
- Cost: Starting at $40
22nd annual Carols by Candlelight at First Baptist Church Marietta
- When: Dec. 5-6
- Where: 148 Church St., Marietta
- What: This concert series began with a humble beginning in 2000 and has grown into a two-night concert of three concerts that “kicks off” the Christmas season in Marietta with Christmas-time favorites!
- Cost: Free
Alpharetta City Band Holiday Performance
- When: 3 p.m. Dec. 5
- Where: Alpharetta Adult Activity Center, 13450 Cogburn Road
- What: Enjoy holiday music and a visit from Santa after the performance.
- Cost: N/A
Marietta Pops Holiday concert at First Baptist Church Marietta
- When: 5 p.m. Dec. 11
- Where: 148 Church St., Marietta
- What: Traditional holiday classics from full symphonic orchestra. Cost: $20, free for children ages 10 and younger
- When: 7 p.m. Dec. 11
- Where: St. James United Methodist Church, Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta
- What: This concert will be filled with some of your favorite holiday classics, featuring selections from ‘The Nutcracker’ and special guests, including soprano, Bevin Hill, and the St. James UMC Choir!
- Cost: $9-$40
Atlanta Concert Band at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church
- When: Dec. 12
- Where: 471 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Atlanta
- What: Christmas music
- Cost: Free
Strand Old Opry's Country Christmas Music at Strand Theatre
- When: Dec. 12
- Where: 117 N. Park Square, Marietta
- What: A bluegrass holiday concert.
- Cost: $19-$23
Christmas with the Georgia Boy Choir
- When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18
- Where: Peachtree Road United Methodist Church
- What: The Georgia Boy Choir performs sacred classics, Christmas carols and holiday favorites
- Cost: $20-$40
Handel's Messiah at Atlanta Symphony Hall
- When: 8 p.m. Dec. 17-18
- Where: 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
- What: The orchestra and Chamber Chorus will present Handel's celebrated Messiah.
- Cost: $20-$69
