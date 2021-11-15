ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you enjoy shopping at holiday craft shows, there are plenty in the metro Atlanta area this year.
Note: Please be prepared to wear your mask and obey social distancing rules.
- When: Nov. 19-20
- Where: St. Pius X Catholic High School, 2674 Johnson Road NE, Atlanta
- What: A variety of gifts and crafts available for purchase.
- Admission: Free
- When: Nov. 19-20
- Where: Chattahoochee Tech, 100 Campus Drive, Jasper
- What: More than 100 vendor booths featuring crafts, arts, fashion, home decor, gifts and more.
- Admission: $15 Friday and $1 door donation Saturday
Lakewood Holiday Antiques Market
- When: Nov. 19
- Where: Lakewood Event Center, Cumming
- What: Shabby chic, handcrafted, re-purposed, industrial, farmhouse, primitives, antiques, vintage couture and jewelry, architectural salvage, collectibles, garden decor, up-cycled, rustic, and much more.
- Admission: $3
Vintage Market Days of Greater Atlanta presents "A Splendid Christmas"
- When: Nov. 19-20
- Where: Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville
- What: Vintage goods, antiques, original arts, clothing, jewelry, crafts, outdoor furniture, seasonal plantings and more.
- Admission: $15 Friday, $10 Saturday, free for children 12 and under
Athens Holiday Abnormal Bazaar
- When: Nov. 20
- Where: The Indie South, 470 Hawthorne Ave., Athens
- What: Shop a variety of items ranging from soaps to jewelry to vintage to vinyl items, and much more. In addition, there will be music, plant sales, workshops, and food.
Marietta Square Holiday Artisan Market
- When: Nov. 20 and 27 and Dec. 4
- Where: Marietta Square, downtown Marietta
- What: Open-air market featuring local artists and crafters.
- Admission: Free
Sprayberry High School Arts and Crafts Show
- When: Nov. 20-21
- Where: Sprayberry High School
- What: More than 180 crafters offering jewelry, wood, candles, art, soaps, quilts, clothing, holiday items, food, and much more.
- Admission: Free
Macon Holiday Farmers and Makers Market
- When: Nov. 21
- Where: Poplar Street between First and Second streets
- What: Local producers, handmade crafts, artisan goods and handmade food items. Music and crafts.
- When: Nov. 26-27
- Where: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
- What: Two-day event that brings together Atlanta's top artists, creatives and entrepreneurs. Jewelry, textiles, home goods and accessories.
- Admission: Included in cost of museum admission
- When: Dec. 1-5
- Where: Ford Center in Powder Springs
- What: 36th annual event. Juried arts and crafts show. One-of-a-kind items, handmade fine crafts by local artists. Tea room, crafts for children, storytelling by local authors/illustrators, entertainment and more.
- Admission: Free
Roswell Christmas Gift & Craft Show
- When: Dec. 2-4
- Where: Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Blvd.
- What: Annual show featuring festive gifts, artisan crafts, delicious goodies, lights and decorations
- Admission: Free
- When: Dec. 3
- Where: Alpharetta Arts Center
- What: Original artwork by local artists.
- Admission: Free
- When: Dec. 3
- Where: downtown Marietta
- What: Local arts, live music, food and more.
- Admission: Free
Apple Annie Arts & Crafts Show
- When: Dec. 3-4
- Where: Catholic Church of St. Ann, 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta
- What: More than 100 artisans. 40th anniversary show.
- Admission: $5, with proceeds benefitting local charities
Merry Market and Holiday Avenue
- When: Dec. 4
- Where: downtown Roswell, Bulloch Avenue
- What: Street full of arts and crafts vendors, firepits for roasting s'mores and hot chocolate at Mimosa Hall and Gardens, food vendors and more.
- When: Dec. 4-5
- Where: Helen Arts and Heritage Center
- What: Local artists, artisans and vendors selling handcrafted art and fine arts.
- Admission: N/A
- When: Dec. 4
- Where: Downtown Courthouse Square
- What: Handmade, homemade or homegrown products only. locally grown produce, jams and jellies, salsa, honey, children’s clothing, leather products, art, pottery, handcrafted furniture, hand-woven baskets, wood-art, birdhouses, floral design, fiber-art, wreaths, baked goods and much more. Also enjoy live music.
- Admission: Free
- When: Dec. 4
- Where: Roswell United Methodist Church, Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell
- What: 4th annual show featuring 85 small and local business. Jewelry, home decor, holiday items, clothing, art, handcrafted products and more.
- Admission: Free
Small Town Christmas in the Country
- When: Dec. 4-5
- Where: Rolater Park, Cave Spring
- What: Local vendors and small businesses.
- Admission: Free
Timothy Lutheran Church Christmas Craft Fair
- When: Dec. 4
- Where: Timothy Lutheran Church, 556 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock
- What: Move than 40 crafts booths, food and live entertainment.
- Admission: Free
- When: Dec. 4
- Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center
- What: More than 40 local vendors selling unique, handmade and eco-friendly gifts.
- Admission: Free, but reservations required.
American Legion Christmas Craft Fair
- When: Dec. 4
- Where: American Legion, 4635 Atlanta Hwy., Loganville
- What: Local vendors selling handmade crafts and goods.
- Admission: Free
Christmas in Cumming Arts and Crafts Show
- When: Dec. 10-11
- Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, Forsyth
- What: 26th annual show. It will feature arts and crafts booths, Christmas activities, and lots more.
- Admission: $1 adults
- When: Dec. 10-11
- Where: Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road, Marietta
- What: More than 40 arts & crafts booths, a huge children's area and interactive crafts for kids, all types of food and entertainment by local school choruses and dance groups. Also, free photos with Santa.
- Admission: Free
- When: Dec. 10-11
- Where: Clairemont Elementary School, 155 Erie Ave., Decatur
- What: 30th annual event. Unique handmade items including paintings, glass art, jewelry, pottery, gourmet food items and more.
Holiday Fine Arts & Crafts Fair
- When: Dec. 11
- Where: Lilburn Activity Building, 788 Hillcrest Road NW, Lilburn
- What: Shop for unique gifts for friends and family.
- Admission: Free
- When: Dec. 11
- Where: The Point, 1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta
- What: Local and artisanal goods for the holidays.
- Admission: Free
- When: Dec. 11-13
- Where: Main Street, Lilburn
- What: Arts, crafts, music and entertainment at this outdoor holiday shopping experience. Carriage rides and photos with Santa.
- Admission: Free
Christmas Market in Alpharetta
- When: Dec. 17-19
- Where: North Point Mall, 1000 N. Point Circle, Alpharetta
- What: Pop-up Christmas Market
- Admission: Free
