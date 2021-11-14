ATLANTA (CBS46) — 'Tis the season for ice skating. During the holidays, several ice rinks pop up in the metro Atlanta area.
The rinks that are listed below may require masks and require reservations or have timed entries. Please make sure you check their websites for additional information.
- When: Nov. 19-Jan. 7
- Where: Atlantic Station
- What: Atlanta's largest outdoor, open-air ice rink at 10,000 square feet.
- Cost: $15, $60 season pass
- When: Nov. 26-Jan. 9
- Where: The Roof at Ponce City Market
- What: Ice skating rink has skyline views, cozy igloos, seasonal treats, cocktails and 3,500 square feet of ice. Covered by tent
- Cost: $30 for adults, $22 for children. Price includes skate rental and general admission to The Roof with unlimited games and rides.
- When: Nov. 25-Feb. 21
- Where: 500 10th St. NE
- What: 80x40 foot rink under a heated tent with state-of-the-art sound system next to Park Tavern at Piedmont Park. Must be 16+ ater 8:30 p.m.
- Cost: $15 during the week, $20 weekends
- When: Nov. 21-Jan. 17
- Where: 400 Avalon Road, Alpharetta
- What: Rockefeller-inspired ice skating rink. Reservations recommended.
- Cost: $18 for adults, $14 for children
- When: Nov. 11-Feb. 20
- Where: downtown Sugar Hill behind City Hall on West Broad Street
- What: 60x120 foot ice rink under a tent.
- Cost: $10 adults, $8 for children. $3 skate rental.
- When: Nov. 19-Feb. 21
- Where: Randy Mills Pavilion in Old Town Conyers
- What: Ice rink is partially covered. Longest-running outdoor ice rink in Georgia.
- Cost: $12
- When: Nov. 19-Feb. 21
- Where: Legion Field Fair Grounds in Covington
- What: Covered ice rink. Snack bar.
- Cost: $13
- When: Nov. 19-Jan. 17
- Where: Colony Square on Peachtree Street
- What: Outdoor ice rink
- Cost: $18 for adults, $14 for children. Skate rental included.
- When: Nov. 1-Feb. 27
- Where: Margaritaville on Lanier Island
- What: Ice skating, snow tubing, amusement rides, Santa's Workshop and more.
- Cost: $39.99-$49.99 plus gate fee for island
- When: Nov. 19-Feb. 14
- Where: Sweetland in LaGrange
- What: Outdoor ice rink
- Cost: $14 adults, $10 children. Discount if you bring your own skates.
If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
