The holiday season has arrived and there are many places in the metro Atlanta area to enjoy holiday lights and Christmas trees.
- When: Nov. 11-Jan. 17
- Where: Atlantic Station
- What: In partnership with Atlanta Beer and Wine Festival, guests can enjoy twinkling lights and colorful displays to the beat of holiday tunes during the drive-through light show experience
- Cost: $25-$40 per car depending on night. Walking tickets also available on Thursday nights.
- When: Nov. 13 through Jan. 2 (select days)
- What: Festive music, millions of dazzling lights, live entertainment, visits from holiday characters. Attractions include Snow Angel's Christmas Parade, world's largest Christmas light show, Santa's Office Window Visit, Journey through Musical Frosted Forest and Santa's Big Flight.
- Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain
- Cost: $34.95 ages 12 and up, $29.95 ages 3 to 11, free for ages 2 and under
World of Illumination Rockin' Christmas
- When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 12-Jan. 2
- What: Millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays.
- Where: Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway North, Marietta
- Cost: $45 and up per vehicle
- When: Nov. 13 through Jan. 15
- Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden
- What: Nearly 2 billion lights cover the grounds of Atlanta Botanical Garden for the annual display. Special exhibits include 1,600 synchronized light strings dancing in time with music in Storza Woods, transformation of the Earth Goddess into an Ice Goddess covered in twinkling lights, Tunnel of Lights, Twinkling Terrace with carolers, dancing Orchestra Orbs on the Great Lawn and the Glittery Gallery.
- Cost: $21.95 through $59.95
- When: Nov. 13 through Jan. 3
- Where: Callaway Resort & Gardens
- What: Fantasy in Lights has been named one of National Geographic's Top 10 Light Displays in the world. Wander through an immersive Winter Wonderland, stroll down Christmas Tree Lane and visit the Christmas Market. Don't miss the Tunnel of Lights or the Enchanted Forest. Proceeds donated to March of Dimes Georgia.
- Cost: $19.95 through $34.95
- When: Nov. 17-22
- Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton
- What: World of Illumination's Artic Adventure featuring Sunny, a 32-foot-tall snowman, and all of his tundra-bond friends. Enjoy holidy lights, holiday music, animated drive-through light show and more.
- Cost: $55-$75 per car
- When: Nov. 20 through Jan. 2
- What: Millions of lights, holiday treats, classic live entertainment, 28-foot tall Christmas tree, Merry Lane, holiday traditions from around the world, Peppermint Plaza, Santa Claus and more.
- Where: Six Flags Over Georgia
- Cost: $29.99
- When: Nov. 22 through Jan. 16
- Where: Atlanta Zoo
- What: More than 80 animal lanterns, some up to 20 feet tall, and Christmas lights.
- Cost: $14.99 through $24.99
A Country Christmas at Pettit Creek Farms
- When: Nov. 25-Dec. 30
- Where: Pettit Creek Farms in Cartersville
- What: Drive through more than a mile of holiday lights, visit the petting zoo, ride a camel or a pony, find a fresh-cut Christmas tree, meet Santa and enjoy holiday treats.
- Cost: $30-$45
- When: Nov. 24-Dec. 31
- Where: LIFE University in Marietta
- What: 1.5 miles of spectacular lights, live entertainment, petting zoo, train rides and concession stands. Drive-thru attraction
- Cost: $10-$20
- When: Nov. 26 through Jan. 2
- Where: The Horse Mansion at Bouckaert Farm, Fairburn
- What: A half-mile, outdoor immersive walking experience with thousands of lights, larger-than-life illuminated holiday installations and iconic scenes. There are 25 vignettes, including North Pole, Santa's Workshop, Candy Cane and Gingerbread Lanes, Holiday Road Train, Christmas Tree Forest, Polar Bears & Penguins, Nativity, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and more. Popular local food trucks, beverage stations, outdoor seating and Holiday Road merchandise are available for purchase.
- Cost: $29.99
Christmas Light Extravaganza in Macon
- When: Nov. 27-Jan. 3
- Where: Downtown Macon
- What: Half a million lights spanning more than 4 city blocks. Live entertainment nightly featuring local performers. Opening concert by Macon Pops Orchestra on Nov. 26.
- Cost: Free
CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTINGS
- When: Nov. 20
- What: Watch the lighting of the 50-foot Christmas tree on Atlantic Station's central greenspace
- Where: Atlantic Station
- Cost: Free
- When: Nov. 21
- What: Annual tree lighting ceremony in Alpharetta. Santa will also make an appearance and there will be live music and family-friendly activities
- Where: Alpharetta
- Cost: Free admission
Vinings Jubilee Christmas Tree Lighting
- When: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2
- What: A Christmas tree lighting with a visit from Santa Claus, ornament making, balloon artist, face painting, train rides, Christmas music, food and beverages
- Where: Tower Stage, 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE
- Cost: Free admission
- When: Dec. 4
- What: Annual tree lighting with performances by local high schools and a reading of "Night Before Christmas" by Roswell Mayor Lori Henry. Standby for the arrival of Santa Clause at dusk just in time for the tree lighting. Santa will stay around to greet and take pictures with family and friends.
- Where: Roswell Town square
- Cost: Free admission
OTHER HOLIDAY EVENTS/ATTRACTIONS
- When: Nov. 20 through Jan. 2
- What: Holiday show set to o a soundtrack provided by Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, integrating the holiday tree lights, lights surrounding the green, jumbotron video and snow shows, transforming the station into a winter wonderland.
- Where: Atlantic Station
- Cost: Free
