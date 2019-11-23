ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- SkyView Atlanta and the International Winter Wonderland are bringing plenty of holiday magic to Centennial Olympic Park.
From November 22 to January 5, guests can enjoy the Atlanta Chinese Lantern Festival, as well as a bird’s eye view of the festival and the beautiful city skyline from SkyView Atlanta.
The festival features dozens of ornate lantern dioramas, many featuring endangered animals in an effort to promote conservation and protection of these species.
Combination tickets are available for $27 to allow guests entry to the festival along with a ride on SkyView Atlanta.
For more information visit: SkyView Atlanta
